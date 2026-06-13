American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,129 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,516 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $155,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Express by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in American Express by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

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American Express Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.98. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $286.15 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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