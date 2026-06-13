American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,830 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $48,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $325.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $315.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $286.15 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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