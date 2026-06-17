American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,405 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board's holdings in American Express were worth $111,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,215,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,172,484 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,913,560,000 after purchasing an additional 293,107 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

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More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express is expanding its dining network in Europe through the TheFork acquisition, which could strengthen customer engagement and support long-term growth. American Express Expands Dining Ecosystem With TheFork Acquisition From Tripadvisor

American Express is expanding its dining network in Europe through the TheFork acquisition, which could strengthen customer engagement and support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Investors may like the strategic fit of TheFork with AmEx’s existing Resy and Tock assets, reinforcing its premium dining and experiences strategy. Amex Looks to Spend $700 Million to Buy TheFork From Tripadvisor

Investors may like the strategic fit of TheFork with AmEx’s existing Resy and Tock assets, reinforcing its premium dining and experiences strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided, with BTIG reaffirming a sell rating and a $285 price target, signaling valuation concerns despite the recent share strength. American Express had its sell rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research

American Express Trading Up 1.7%

American Express stock opened at $341.06 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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