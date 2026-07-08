American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,742 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 26,362 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in American Express were worth $100,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:AXP opened at $349.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $323.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.57. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $368.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on American Express to $364 from $322, implying some upside even though it kept an equal-weight rating. Barclays price target raise

Barclays raised its price target on American Express to $364 from $322, implying some upside even though it kept an equal-weight rating. Positive Sentiment: UBS increased its price target to $386 from $340, suggesting material upside, but maintained a neutral stance. UBS price target raise

UBS increased its price target to $386 from $340, suggesting material upside, but maintained a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus coverage still described as “moderate buy,” which can support the stock’s valuation. Consensus recommendation

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus coverage still described as “moderate buy,” which can support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its target higher to $338 but kept a hold rating, reinforcing a cautious view rather than a strong bullish one. TD Cowen target update

TD Cowen nudged its target higher to $338 but kept a hold rating, reinforcing a cautious view rather than a strong bullish one. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article highlighted American Express as a quality, low-stress stock idea, which is supportive for sentiment but not a company-specific catalyst. Jefferies stock ideas

A separate article highlighted American Express as a quality, low-stress stock idea, which is supportive for sentiment but not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A fund update said American Express was a leading performance detractor, falling due to AI disruption concerns, which may be weighing on investor sentiment. Bretton Fund letter

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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