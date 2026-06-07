American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,467,637 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,652,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,263 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,469,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $310.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here