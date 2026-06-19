American Express Company $AXP Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196,484 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of American Express worth $1,182,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $318.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.80.

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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