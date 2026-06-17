American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,341 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $121,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $341.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express agreed to buy TheFork for $700 million, adding more than 50,000 European restaurants to its dining network and expanding the company’s premium lifestyle offerings. American Express Expands Dining Ecosystem With TheFork Acquisition From Tripadvisor

American Express agreed to buy TheFork for $700 million, adding more than 50,000 European restaurants to its dining network and expanding the company’s premium lifestyle offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal could improve AmEx’s competitive positioning in dining and experiences, which may support customer acquisition and cardholder spending over time. Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Visa (V) and American Express (AXP)

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal could improve AmEx’s competitive positioning in dining and experiences, which may support customer acquisition and cardholder spending over time. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its sell rating on American Express with a $285 price target, signaling lingering valuation concerns despite the recent stock strength.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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