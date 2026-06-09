American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Stock Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.75 and a 52 week high of $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Financial Group's payout ratio is 33.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.00.

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About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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