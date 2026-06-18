American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,592 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of American Healthcare REIT worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,085,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,174,000 after purchasing an additional 208,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,364,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,805 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,415,000 after purchasing an additional 759,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,518.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $46.53 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here