American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,971 shares during the period. American Healthcare REIT comprises 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.71% of American Healthcare REIT worth $142,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,518.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.5%

AHR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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