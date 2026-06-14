American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,083 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $120,403,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,311,000 after purchasing an additional 924,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,294,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,518.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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