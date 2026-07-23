American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 577,750 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 4.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.00% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $101,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $14,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,717 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,166,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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