American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 95,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $14,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,532,000 after buying an additional 1,260,717 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,166,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,056,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,102,000 after buying an additional 167,314 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.21 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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