American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 57,814 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 1,766,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $507,532,000 after buying an additional 1,260,717 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,053,000 after buying an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,093 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,270,000 after buying an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $300,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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