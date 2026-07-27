American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 64,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,572,000 after purchasing an additional 161,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,912 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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