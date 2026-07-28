American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,666 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 110,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in American International Group were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 35,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of American International Group by 494.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,662 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 422,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 22,026 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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