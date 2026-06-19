American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,098,863 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,065,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.00% of American International Group worth $1,377,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Down 0.9%

AIG opened at $74.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American International Group's payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

See Also

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