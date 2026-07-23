American Investment Services Inc. Sells 5,443 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $263.26 and its 200 day moving average is $261.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.68.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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