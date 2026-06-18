American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Position Decreased by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. American Public Education makes up 3.6% of 4D Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 4D Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of American Public Education worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Public Education Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ APEI opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Public Education news, insider 325 Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $3,495,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 836,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,972,664.52. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Public Education from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair set a $58.00 price target on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Public Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

Further Reading

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