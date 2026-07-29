American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,268 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 95,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of American Superconductor worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,496,000 after buying an additional 576,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 550,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 524,061 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 280,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.10 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at $42,390,741.05. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,525,762.42. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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