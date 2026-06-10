American Tower Corporation $AMT Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909,301 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 626,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.48% of American Tower worth $1,213,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.8%

American Tower stock opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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