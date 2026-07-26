American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.06 and a 52-week high of $231.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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