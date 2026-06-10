American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 12.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 52.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.70.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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