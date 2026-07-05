American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 489.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $35,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Tower by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,743,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,873,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 220,447 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $83,258,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,993 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $179.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.30. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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