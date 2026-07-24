American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of American Tower worth $149,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMT opened at $164.72 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.06 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.57.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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