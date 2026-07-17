American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $168.87 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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