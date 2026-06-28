American Tower Corporation $AMT Stake Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,299 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $63,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $175.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.83. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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