American Tower Corporation $AMT Stake Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business's 50-day moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.70.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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