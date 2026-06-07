American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 142,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in American Tower were worth $32,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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