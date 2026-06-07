American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in American Tower were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $193.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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