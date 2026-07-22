American Trust Sells 11,491 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,322 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of American Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Trust's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research cut their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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