American Trust Sells 4,372 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

American Trust lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of American Trust's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Trust's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $346.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.24. The company has a market cap of $929.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.42.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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