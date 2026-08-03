American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 212.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,311 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2%

AWK stock opened at $134.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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