American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,656 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,386,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $311,487,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,043,899 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 469,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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