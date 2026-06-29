American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,622,117 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.52% of American Water Works worth $138,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Water Works alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $132.34 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.11.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Water Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Water Works wasn't on the list.

While American Water Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here