American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.57 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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