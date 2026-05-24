Americana Partners LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 228.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,777 shares of company stock worth $18,235,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $559.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $496.61 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $566.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report).

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