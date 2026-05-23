Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Daviman Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company's stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company's stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $942.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,003.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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