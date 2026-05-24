Americana Partners LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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