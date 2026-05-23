Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,912 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in McDonald's by 927.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 927,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 766.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $269,134,000 after buying an additional 783,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

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McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.48 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $299.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.25. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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