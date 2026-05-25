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Americana Partners LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Seagate Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Americana Partners LLC disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Seagate Technology, buying 2,179 shares worth about $600,000.
  • Institutional interest in STX remains strong, with multiple hedge funds and asset managers making large purchases or sharply increasing positions; roughly 92.87% of the stock is now owned by institutional investors.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on Seagate, with several raising price targets after the company beat earnings and revenue estimates; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of $733.71.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,179 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $170,435,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total value of $1,211,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,175,129.04. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $86,093,575. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $812.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.92 and a 200-day moving average of $412.49. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $841.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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