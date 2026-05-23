Americana Partners LLC Sells 144,747 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 144,747 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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