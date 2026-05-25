Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $306.51 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ARM

In related news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,696.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at $39,470,517.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 276,966 shares of company stock valued at $56,798,645 over the last three months.

Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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