Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Sold by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.7% of Conversant Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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