Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 191.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 183,856 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Ameriprise Financial worth $124,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $555.33.

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Trending Headlines about Ameriprise Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Ameriprise Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Ameriprise Earnings Call Highlights ROE and Growth

Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Benzinga report on price target increase

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters noted that second-quarter profit rose on higher fee income, helped by a market rally that lifted the value of fee-generating assets. Ameriprise Financial quarterly profit rises on higher fee income

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $528.79 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.37 and a 1 year high of $550.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $476.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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