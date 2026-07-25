Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 100,253 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Ameriprise Financial worth $982,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 191.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 280,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $124,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $528.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.37 and a 12 month high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.81 by $0.26. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.74 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,883,789.56. This represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Ameriprise Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Ameriprise Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Ameriprise Earnings Call Highlights ROE and Growth

Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Benzinga report on price target increase

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters noted that second-quarter profit rose on higher fee income, helped by a market rally that lifted the value of fee-generating assets. Ameriprise Financial quarterly profit rises on higher fee income

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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