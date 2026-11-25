Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 87,727 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of Ameriprise Financial worth $93,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $645.00 to $638.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $562.00 to $524.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $557.00.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AMP opened at $498.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.37 and a 52-week high of $572.56. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.77 by ($0.51). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.94% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.92 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 46.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial is a financial services company focused on helping individuals and institutions plan for and manage their finances. Its offerings include financial planning and investment advice, brokerage services, asset management, insurance and annuity products. The company traces its roots to Investors Syndicate, founded in Minneapolis in 1894. It became an independent public company in 2005 after separating from American Express, and remains headquartered in Minneapolis. Ameriprise serves clients primarily in the United States through its network of financial advisors.

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