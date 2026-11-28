State Street Corp reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB - Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210,262 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,770,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.79% of Ameris Bancorp worth $255,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,909,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABCB opened at $81.57 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $93.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Ameris Bancorp's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp's payout ratio is 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy (b)" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.67.

View Our Latest Report on ABCB

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and the parent of Ameris Bank. Founded in 1971, the company provides banking and related financial services through a regional network serving communities across the southeastern United States. Ameris Bank offers personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage services, and cash-management solutions. Its services also include lending programs for small businesses and other commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameris Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameris Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Ameris Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report