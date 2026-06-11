Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after purchasing an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,389,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,926,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $210.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.35, for a total value of $85,547.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,702.65. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,322,522. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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