AMETEK, Inc. $AME is Giverny Capital Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Giverny Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,458 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 6.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.43% of AMETEK worth $201,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 760,410 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,584,000 after purchasing an additional 631,649 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 900,216 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,823,000 after purchasing an additional 541,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $226.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.38. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $243.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

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